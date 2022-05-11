Everton are currently one point above the Premier League relegation zone ahead of their trip to Watford.

Let's not get too carried away here. Everton are still very much in the Premier League relegation mire.

Despite one defeat in five games, regardless of garnering 10 points in that time and forgetting about a first away victory since August, the Toffees are nowhere near safe from the drop.

But momentum and optimism has been built. Evertonians have rallied behind their side in their time of crisis - and Frank Lampard's troops have responded with aplomb.

They were given another jubilant send-off from Finch Farm ahead of their trip to Watford tonight (19.45).

The Blues are aiming to take another step towards survival with a victory over the depleted Hornets.

And although it may be tempting fate, some will be wondering: when is the earliest Everton could seal their top-flight status?

Lampard's troops currently sit 16th in the table after moving a point ahead of Burnley and Leeds United following a 2-1 win at Leicester City last weekend.

Assessing the standings and upcoming fixtures, the Toffees could be safe by Sunday if results fall their way.

A four-point gap will be introduced should Everton defeat Watford and move to 38 points - and Leeds slip to a loss against Chelsea at Elland Road.

Burnley are not in action tonight.

All three sides then do not play until Sunday.

Everton, who welcome Brentford to Goodison Park, have the bonus of kicking off after Burnley's trip to Tottenham (12.00) and Leeds' encounter with Brighton (14.00).

Should Leeds lose against the Seagulls then Everton will have their safety secured before their game against Brentford even starts.

Jesse Marsch’s side will have only one game remaining.

And if the Whites picked up a solitary point in their next two games, moving them to 35 points, then the Blues would also effectively be safe should they win at Watford.

Leeds would strail Lampard's men by three points so Everton mathematically would not be secure.

However, as things stand, Marsch's outfit have a worse goal difference of -16.

It's highly unlikely such a swing would occur, while the Toffees would still have a game in hand against Crystal Palace on Thursday 19 May at Goodison.

If Leeds lost to Chelsea but won against Brighton - or vice versa - they would go to 37 points.

Everton would be safe by Sunday if they were triumphant over Watford and Brentford with 41 points in total.

Or if Leeds draw both games (36 points in total) and the Blues managed to accrue four points (39 points in total), it would also see their top-flight status all-but retained on goal difference.

The Clarets currently have a better goal difference of +2 than Everton.

But if Mike Jackson’s men lose to Spurs and the Blues win their next two games, there will be an insurmountable seven-point gap between the two sides come Sunday evening.

Of course, Lampard and his players won't be thinking about the exact moment they could avoid the drop. Tunnel vision is on picking up results.