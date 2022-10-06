Everton likely to complete transfer of 10-cap international for cut-price fee

Conor Coady is on loan at Everton from Wolves and it’s expected he will make a permanent move to Goodison Park at the end of the season.

Everton will pay just £4.5 million for Conor Coady next summer, reports the Telegraph.

The centre-back joined the Toffees on a season-long loan from Wolves in August.

Everton defender Conor Coady. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

And he's made a superb start to his Goodison Park career. Coady has helped Everton record the best defensive record in the Premier League to date, while he scored his first goal in last weekend's 2-1 win at Southampton.

Wolves sacked manager Bruno Lage earlier this week and seek a new manager.

But whoever takes over in the Molineux hot seat cannot recall Coady as there is no option to do so.

What's more, Everton have the option to purchase the England international at the end of the campaign.

Frank Lampard is indeed expected to do so. He is a huge admirer of Coady and the leadership skills he’s brought to the Blues.