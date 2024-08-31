Armando Broja. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton signed Armando Broja from Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

Armando Broja is finally an Everton player.

The Toffees have been long-standing admirers of the striker - and now he indeed has now joined the club. Broja moves to Goodison Park on loan from Chelsea for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, with the option to buy for around £30 million.

Everton completed a late swoop on transfer deadline day to sign the Albania international, with a deal sheet being required to be granted additional time by the Premier League. Ipswich Town had previously been interested but pulled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broja arrives at Goodison Park currently injured. He has a foot problem, meaning he must work back to full fitness. However, Everton won't start paying the 22-year-old's wages until he has returned from his setback and have not paid a loan fee, per The Athletic.

And while some fans may query why the Blues have recruited a player currently on the treatment table, he won't miss too many games with a return date earmarked for mid-October.

Broja would have been ineligible to face Bournemouth at Goodison this afternoon even if available, with Everton missing the Premier League's registration deadline which is 12pm one working day before games.

The campaign then pauses for the first international break of the campaign. After reassembling, Everton have Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa (14 September), Leicester City (21 September), Crystal Palace (28 September) and Newcastle United (5 October) before the next international break, as well as a Carabao Cup third-round tie against Southampton at Goodison on 17/ 18 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time the season recommences with a trip to Ipswich on 19 October, there is therefore a chance that Broja could be back fit.

The forward has previously had loan spells with Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham in his career. At Southampton, he netted nine goals in 38 games during the 2021-22 season.