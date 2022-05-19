Michael Olise is among the players who won’t play for Crystal Palace as Everton look to confirm their Premier League status and move away from Leeds United with a victory.

Everton could retain their Premier League status tonight when they welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park.

A full inquest into what's gone wrong this season will undoubtedly take place in the summer. Not many would have predicted the Toffees would be scrapping for their lives with just two games to play.

But, for now, the focus is on surviving in the top flight.

Everton are in 16th in the table but one point ahead of Leeds United.

And a win against Palace will ensure Frank Lampard's side cannot be caught by the Whites on the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

Everton team news

Everton will again be without key players Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina,

Meanwhile, Salomon Rondon and Jarrad Branthwaite are suspended after being sent off in the 3-2 loss to Brentford.

But Michael Keane is once again available after illness, while Ben Godfrey and Donny van de Beek should also be in the squad.

Crystal Palace team news

Palace also have problems of their own, with four senior men absent.

Michael Olise has enjoyed a fine maiden campaign at Selhurst Park since signing from Reading for £8 million last summer.

The winger has recorded four goals and nine assists in 31 appearances.

The Athletic reports that Olise has a £35 million release clause in his contract and the Eagles would feel ‘short changed’ if that was triggered.

However, the 20-year-old is sidelined with a foot injury.

Veteran midfielder James McArthur (calf) remains absent for Palace. The 34-year-old has registered four assists in 22 games this term.