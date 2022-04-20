Everton are looking for back-to-back wins in the Premier League after defeating Manchester United last time out.

Everton can move six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone when they face Leicester City at Goodison Park tonight.

The Toffees have not been in action for 11 days since their 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Frank Lampard will want his troops to build on that performance and ease fears of the drop further.

Everton are handed a double fitness boost for the clash with Yerry Mina and Donny van de Beek both back from respective quad and thigh injuries.

Lampard will finally feel he has decent options available to him - even with Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Nathan Patterson all sidelined.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, on the other hand, is without a couple of his key men.

The Foxes will have to do without the firepower of Jamie Vardy again.

The evergreen 35-year-old striker has netted 12 goals in all competitions this season.

But Vardy has been limited to 24 appearances and not featured for more than a month due to a knee injury.

Rodgers said last week: “That [final injection] was last night. We’ll see over the course of the next week what effect that brings.

“Hopefully it can be positive news for us.”

Knee problems are what three of Vardy's team-mates are also sidelined with.

Influential midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will not play again this campaign after suffering medial ligament damage. He was forced to have an operation.

Rodgers said: “Wilfred Ndidi unfortunately will be out for the season, which is a shame for us.

“He’s been a brilliant player for me in my time here.

"He’s picked up a nasty injury and he has had to have surgery. He’ll recover through until June.”

Ryan Bertrand won't kick a ball again this term either, having been absent since Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, second-choice keeper Danny Ward underwent the knife last month.