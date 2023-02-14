Dominic Calvert-Lewin is looking doubtful for Everton’s clash against Leeds United but the Toffees can still bolster their attacking options.

Sean Dyche has admitted he may have to give Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin extra time to get back to full fitness.

The striker is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury as his ongoing problems continue.

Calvert-Lewin has been plagued with problems for the past 18 months and managed just 12 appearances this season. Because of his persistent issues, Dyche is trying to get the England international healthy once and for all - so may give him a period on the sidelines to build fitness.

In the Toffees’ 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool, Dyche opted for youngster Ellis Simms to spearhead the attack. It was just his second Premier League start.

Neal Maupay, meanwhile, came off the bench having netted just once since arriving from Brighton in the summer.

Certainly, Everton are short of attacking options in their Premier League relegation fight - especially after selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United.

The Blues can still turn to the free-agent market to help, though. Here’s a look at the players who are without a club.

1 . Isco A player who most will be aware of - and has been linked.. Isco made his name at Real Madrid where he won three La Ligas and five Champions Leagues. The former Spain international spent the first half of this season at Sevilla but had his contract cancelled by mutual consent. The attacking midfielder, 30, also saw a deal to Union Berlin collapse on deadline day. Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Simone Zaza The former Italy international has had spells at the likes of Juventus, Valencia and West Ham in his career. Zaza, 31, has been without a club since leaving Torino in August. Photo: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Zakaria Labyad The attacking midfielder was released by Ajax at the end of last season, having suffered a ACL injury in April. He’s now reportedly training with FC Utrecht. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Jurgen Locadia Some may remember the Dutchman from his time at Brighton. Able to play as a striker or a winger, the 29-year-old left Iranian side Persepolis in December due to safety concerns. Photo: Joosep Martinson/Getty Images Photo Sales