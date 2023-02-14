The free agents Everton can still sign after latest Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update - gallery
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is looking doubtful for Everton’s clash against Leeds United but the Toffees can still bolster their attacking options.
Sean Dyche has admitted he may have to give Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin extra time to get back to full fitness.
The striker is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury as his ongoing problems continue.
Calvert-Lewin has been plagued with problems for the past 18 months and managed just 12 appearances this season. Because of his persistent issues, Dyche is trying to get the England international healthy once and for all - so may give him a period on the sidelines to build fitness.
In the Toffees’ 2-0 Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool, Dyche opted for youngster Ellis Simms to spearhead the attack. It was just his second Premier League start.
Neal Maupay, meanwhile, came off the bench having netted just once since arriving from Brighton in the summer.
Certainly, Everton are short of attacking options in their Premier League relegation fight - especially after selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United.
The Blues can still turn to the free-agent market to help, though. Here’s a look at the players who are without a club.