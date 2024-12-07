Dan Friedkin. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to appoint former AS Roma CEO Lina Souloukou.

A former employee of The Friedkin Group who has been linked with joining Everton is reportedly set to be appointed by a Premier League rival.

TFG’s takeover of the Blues is expected to be completed this month. One thing the American firm - headed by Texan billionaire - will first address is the Goodison Park hierarchy. A temporary board has been in place for the best part of 18 months. Following the exit of Denise Barrett-Baxendale in June 2023, Colin Chong has served as interim chief executive as well as chief stadium development officer.

It’s widely agreed a permanent CEO is needed to help drive the Toffees forward - and one candidate mooted has been Lina Souloukou. TFG, who have owned AS Roma since August 2020, appointed Souloukou was appointed the Italian outfit’s CEO in April 2023. She helped broker lucrative commercial deals with kit manufacturers Adidas and front-shirt sponsors Riyadh Season but left in September only days after club legend Daniele De Rossi was sacked as head coach.

Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) reported that Souloukou was ‘in the running’ to take over in the key Everton role. However, The Athletic suggests that she is set to take up that position with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’ multi-club model.

Souloukou’s remit will chiefly be involved with Forest but will also have influence at Greek outfit Olympiacos of Greece and Portugal’s Rio Ave. Marinakis is also trying to buy Brazilian club Vasco da Gama. Souloukou served as Olympiacos CEO for four years earlier in her career.

Friedkin described Souloukou as ‘an experienced, respected and trusted leader in both football and business’ when she took up her role at Roma but faced backlash after the controversial firing of De Rossi.