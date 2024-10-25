Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Friedkin Group are in the process of completing an Everton takeover.

The Friedkin Group (TFG) have been linked with selling a share of AS Roma as they move towards completing an Everton takeover.

The American firm, headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, hope to finalise a purchase of the Blues from majority owner Farhad Moshiri by the end of the year. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, although that is not expected to be an issue given that TFG already own another major European outfit.

Roma have been under TFG’s control since August 2020. In that time, the Italian outfit have won the Europa Conference League and reached the Europa League semi-finals last season. However, it has been claimed that they are willing to part ways with a minority stake in Roma now the Everton taekover is in the offing.

“We’ve verified that the source is serious,” said Italian journalist Enrico Camelio. “Yesterday at the Stadio Olimpico, there were some people – not the owners, not the Friedkins, as they’re not in Rome – who were wealthy. They were even in the Friedkins’ offices. We can say they are Arabs.

“The Friedkins won’t sell. They will give up some shares, around 30 per cent. This has been said to us, and so this is what we’re reporting. They can do it because it’s no longer on the stock market, they got out last year.”

Interestingly, Qatari emissaries were reportedly at the Stadio Olimpico for Roma’s 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan last weekend. The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, was in the Italian capital on a two-day trip. Earlier this year, Il Sole 24 Ore suggested Arab investors were interested in Roma.

Meanwhile, I Giallorossi’s main sponsor is Riyadh Season, a series of entertainment and sporting events which take place in Saudi Arabia.