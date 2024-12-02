Everton takeover news with the Friedkin Group in the process of purchasing the club from Farhad Moshiri.

Evertonians will be hoping this month marks the start of a new chapter in the club’s history.

It has been a turbulent few years for supporters. They’ve had to endure Premier League relegation battles and turmoil off the pitch when it comes to the Toffees’ finances - leading to an eight-point deduction last season.

Still, the prospect of a takeover is something that fans are positive about. They are hoping that the Friedkin Group (TFG) can be the catalyst Everton restoring their position among the upper echelons of the Premier League. During Farhad Moshiri’s eight-year tenure as owner, hundreds of millions of pounds have been wasted on transfer fees and eight managers have sat in the Goodison Park hot seat.

TFG agreed to purchase Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent majority stake in September - coming back to the table after pulling out of a deal last July. The American firm, headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, have been in the process of completing the necessary regulatory checks before the purchase is ratified. It has been expected that the transaction will be completed midway through December, with TFG setting up investment vehicle Roundhouse Capital Holdings on Companies House in October.

TFG have remained tight-lipped throughout the takeover process. Everton manager Sean Dyche has insisted he’s yet to speak with the prospective owners and they’re waiting until the deal is given the green light before breaking their silence on plans for the club.

And TFG may have dropped their biggest hint yet that the deal is close. On Instagram, TFG’s official account has started following both Everton and Everton Women’s respective pages.

The Friedkin Group are following Everton on Instagram. Picture: Instagram | The Friedkin Group are following Everton on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

TFG only follow a total of 59 accounts. That includes AS Roma and the Italian outfit’s women’s team, who they have owned since August 2020, French fourth-tier outfit AS Cannes, and other businesses under their control such as Westside Lexus and Auberge Resorts.

With the Blues sitting just two points above the Premier League relegation zone, supporters will be hoping that TFG can bring a freshness to Goodison - and potentially provide funds in the January transfer window.