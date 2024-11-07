The Friedkin Group have endured turbulence at AS Roma.

Everton's prospective owners The Friedkin Group are reportedly set to hold crunch talks at AS Roma.

There is hope that TFG's takeover of the Toffees from Farhad Moshiri will be ratified by the end of the year. The purchase is subject to regulatory approval.

But amid the ongoing takeover, the American firm - headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin - have had to endure turbulence at Roma, who they have owned since August 2020. TFG took the decision to sack club legend Daniele de Rossi as head coach after failing to win the opening four games of the season before CEO Lina Souloukou resigned.

Ivan Juric replaced De Rossi as the Giallorossi supremo but sections of fans in the Eternal City have vehemently protested against the decision. What’s more, Juric has struggled for results having won just four of his 10 games in charge. A 3-2 loss at Hellas Verona left Roma 12th in Serie A.

It has been suggested that Juric has two games to save his job at the Stadio Olimpico. Roma face Royal Union Saint Gilloise in the Europa League tonight before playing Bologna on Sunday.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Dan Friedkin and his son Ryan, who is Roma's interim CEO, will arrive in the Italian capital either today or tomorrow. They have not been in Rome for almost two months. It is suggested TFG will 'have a detailed report and supervise everything that is happening within their club' and are 'naturally not happy with the results'. Former Everton manager Frank Lampard has been linked with replacing Juric in the Stadio Olimpico hot seat along with the likes of ex-Manchester City chief Roberto Mancini and one-time Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Juric, speaking at his pre-match press conference before the Union SG clash, confirmed he has held talks with the Friedkin. He said: "We spoke, it's all very clear. I feel the confidence, then it's normal that we need results. We have to win the match, we need it for morale because losing in Verona was not right. Tomorrow we need a win for the standings and for morale. At this moment the result becomes primary"