The Friedkin Group’s Everton takeover is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

There has yet to be any sign of The Friedkin Group at Goodison Park. Despite agreeing an Everton takeover deal two months ago, top brass from the American firm have still to be sighted.

Certainly, that couldn’t be said for previous prospective owners 777 Partners. Co-founder Josh Wander was spotted several times in the directors’ box, although appearances curtailed as the saga dragged on after failing to get Premier League approval - and eventually had the plug pulled by majority owner Farhad Moshiri.

What’s more, MSP Sports Capital pair Jeff Moorad and Jahm Najafi attended the Grand Old Lady before they looked to purchase a 25% stake. They would subsequently drop out of talks.

But TFG have opted to act in the opposite way. They are waiting for the transaction to be fully ratified before making a public appearance. It is expected that the deal should be completed before the end of the year. Then we could see officials at Goodison, posing for photos with fans and outlining their vision to pull Everton out of turmoil and back to the upper echelons of the Premier League.

However, it is unlikely to be a regular occurrence when in situ. TFG have owned AS Roma since August 2020 but have not frequently been at the Stadio Olimpico. In fact, it has been three months since Dan Friedkin, who heads the firm, and his son Ryan have attended a Giallrossi match. They were in the Italian capital in September after making the shock decision to sack head coach Daniele De Rossi before CEO Lina Souloukou left shortly afterwards.

A turbulent few months ensued after Ivan Juric was appointed to succeed club legend De Rossi, with sections of supporters protesting against TFG. After just 12 games in charge, Juric was given his marching orders. Claudio Ranieri was subsequently coaxed out of retirement to take the helm for a third stint until the end of the season.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Roma Press), Ryan Friedkin - serving as interim CEO - is in the Eternal City. He reportedly held meetings with Ranieri and other key staff members yesterday, discussing the potential hiring of a new CEO and the January transfer window. It is said that Friedkin jnr will attend the Serie A clash against Leece tonight. It is also suggested that Dan Friedkin, chairman of Roma and TFG, is ‘expected in the Trigoria offices before Christmas’. Roma are currently just 15th in the table.