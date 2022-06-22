Everton manager Frank Lampard was given a £30,000 punishment for comments he made after the Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool but almost received a larger sanction.

Frank Lampard was hit with a £30,000 fine by the Football Association (FA) last month.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lampard rued that the Toffees were not awarded a penalty when Anthony Gordon went down inside the area following a collision with Reds defender Joel Matip when the game was goalless.

Lampard claimed that referee Stuart Attwell would have given the decision had it happened to Liverpool's Mo Salah at the other end.

In his post-match interview, he said: “It is a penalty for me. You don’t get them here. If that was Mo Salah at the other end he gets a penalty. I’m not trying to create conflict; it’s just the reality of football.

“I have played in teams in the top half of the league – you get them. That was a penalty for sure. It’s a clear foul.”

However, it can be revealed that the FA, in fact, were 'initially minded' to slap Lampard with a £45,000 punishment.

Everton were frustrated Anthony Gordon was not awarded a penalty against Liverpool. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

What’s been said

A document on the FA's website that details the Independent Regulatory Commission meeting on 30 May, reads: “Having determined that a financial penalty was an appropriate one and having regard to all the submissions made and information available, the Commission was initially minded to impose a sanction of a fine of £45,000.

“However, having regard to matters raised in mitigation, as discussed above, the Commission considers that the appropriate sanction is a fine in the sum of £30,000.”

Mr Matthew Bennett of Centrefield LLP, mitigating on behalf of Lampard, said during the hearing: “Mr Lampard’s point during the press conference was a nuanced one, albeit one then based on Mr Lampard’s undoubted experience as a player and manager at the top level of the game as opposed to any particular statistical analysis, which was rather introduced to support Mr Lampard’s view.