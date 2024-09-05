Sean Dyche. | Getty Images

George Priestman takes a look at the next priorities for Everton following the closure of the transfer window.

Everton’s dismal start to the new season has left fans with many questions moving forward.

Having experienced an identical start to the season as last year in terms of results, they are three defeats from three games in the league with just one positive result in the EFL Cup against Doncaster Rovers. With a relatively busy summer when it comes to transfer business, Sean Dyche’s squad looks more packed than it was last season.

However, there are multiple questions ongoing at the club and Dyche himself has issues that he needs to settle in his squad to avoid the season going pear-shaped once again. With that in mind, here are a few questions that the Everton boss needs to answer after the closure of the transfer window.

Picking a reliable starting XI with the new signings

Dyche shied away from throwing his new signings straight into the team but there is a strong case now, after three defeats, that Jake O’Brien, Orel Mangala, Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam need to start going forward.

Iroegbunam and Ndaiye look nailed on to be consistent starters given the quality they’ve shown already, while the other two are yet to make their debuts in the league. Mangala was a deadline day deal but his presence in midfield would help them be more secure and he has already begun his season having featured for Lyon, he should be ready.

Whereas O’Brien featured in pre-season and against Doncaster and should replace Michael Keane in the side, while Jarrad Branthwaite continues to recover. Dyche needs to play his new players to bring a fresh energy to a team that have really struggled for any positives - and maintaining a consistent XI while doing so.

Will Broja come straight into the team when ready?

Armando Broja was the dramatic final day deal that Everton fans were told would happen. Signed on a loan, the Chelsea attacker won’t be able to play until after mid-October. Yet, when he is ready, should he displace Dominic Calvert-Lewin? He is no doubt hungrier to impress and play regularly but he offers a different threat and more pace off the mark.

He has shown just glimpses of his ability across his career to date due to his issues with injuries but if he can get a run in the side, he could give Everton a more direct threat and reliable figure. Calvert-Lewin was brilliant against Bournemouth but there is still a question mark over his temperament having entered the final year of his deal.

What is his best midfield?

With Iroegbunam starting the season brilliantly and Mangala the new arrival, there are also Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure to consider. Options are always good but Dyche needs to find the right mix to ensure the attacking talents of Ndiaye can be utilised correctly.

Ndiaye isn’t a wide player and is best centrally behind a forward which leaves Dyche with just two spots for five players. Opting for a three-man midfield will definitely help in away games but, as mentioned, it means showing Ndiaye out of position on the wing just to have him feature and it is certainly a tactical issue Dyche must solve.