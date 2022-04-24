The seven Everton players who will be absent for Liverpool derby

Everton face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League for the 240th Merseyside derby.

The 240th Merseyside derby takes place this afternoon - and there are high stakes on the line for both teams.

Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield and the pair are experiencing starkly contrasting seasons.

The Reds remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple and a win will keep them within a point of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Frank Lampard's outfit, on the other hand, languish just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

In fact, the Toffees could be in the bottom three at kick-off if Burnley avoid defeat against Wolves.

Everton boss Lampard has admitted he'd take a draw if he was offered one before the game.

He knows the stern challenge the Blues face against Jurgen Klopp's men.

To make Everton's task even more difficult, they'll be without seven players due to injury.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled to build momentum this season and managed just 14 appearances all season.

The striker missed Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Goodison Park and has been ruled out of the derby.

To make matters worse, midfield duo Donny van de Beek - on loan from Manchester United - and Andre Gomes will also be absent.

In addition, Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle) and Tom Davies (hamstring) are out for the rest of the season.