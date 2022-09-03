Everton team news ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Everton bid for their first win of the 2022-23 Premier League season - and it would be a memorable one if they do so.

The Toffees host rivals Liverpool in the 241st Merseyside derby at Goodison Park tomorrow (12.30 BST).

There'll be a palpable atmosphere ahead of the clash as both sides aim to for the city's bragging rights.

Everton head into the game as underdogs but Frank Lampard is savouring a maiden derby at Goodison.

The Blues may not have won in the league this term but they're unbeaten in their past three games - following draws against Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Leeds United.

Now they prepare to face a Liverpool side who are expected to challenge for the title once again.

Everton aim for a first derby home win since 2010.

And to make their task harder, they'll be without six players.

Everton team news

Mason Holgate receives treatment. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Lampard has injury problems in his squad he has to contend with.

The Toffees will be without three centre-backs. Ben Godfrey is out for the long term with a fractured fibula he suffered on the opening day of the season against Chelsea.

Yerry Mina (ankle ligaments) also limped out of that game and remains sidelined.

Mason Holgate picked up a knee issue against Brentford last week.

Everton have been without their main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after he sustained a calf problem on the eve of the campaign.

The England international is due back in training next week.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has returned to training but the game comes too soon for him.

Andros Townsend continues his recovery from an ACL injury he suffered in March.

New boys Neal Maupay and Idrissa Gueye, who returned on deadline day from PSG, will be in the squad.

But it remains to be seen if James Garner will make the 21-man set-up after being recruited from Manchester United on the final day of the transfer window.