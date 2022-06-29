The six Tottenham players linked with Everton as a potential Richarlison makeweight

Richarlison is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur and players including Harry Winks have been mooted in a potential swap deal.

Richarlison is edging closer to an Everton summer exit.

The Brazil international is strongly courted by Tottenham Hotspur as his four-year Goodison Park stay apppears to be drawing to a conclusion.

Spurs have been in discussions with the Toffees over Richarlison - with respective club chairmen Daniel Levy and Bill Kenwright meeting for dinner in London on Monday.

Much has been debated around the package Everton should demand by Richarlison.

Various fees have been mooted between £50 million and £65 million. What’s more, Anthony Gordon has been linked as part of a double deal.

And there have also been several Tottenham players mentioned as potential makeweights for Richarlison.

We round up those who have been mooted in possible swap deals.

1. Harry Winks The midfielder has been linked with Everton for several weeks now. He’s been mooted as a potential makeweight for Richarlison. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

2. Steven Bergwijn The Telegraph reports that Everton have turned down a bid of £20 million plus Bergwijn for Richarlison. Ajax have also been linked with the Dutchman Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images)

3. Tanguy Ndombele 90min reports that the French midfielder, who cost Spurs £54m in 2019, has been floated to Everton. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

4. Matt Doherty The Republic of Ireland international is another one, per 90min, despite ending the season strongly for Conte’s side. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images