xx

Fans will have to go without their Everton fix this weekend.

Due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96, all Premier League fixtures have been postponed.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toffees were due to travel to Arsenal on Sunday but the fixture will have to be rearranged.

With EFL and non-league games also called off across England, supporters may turn to other sports which are still going ahead - such as cricket, rugby and horse racing.

But if they want to get a glimpse of some of Everton’s players, they still can.

Football is continuing on the continent and there are three loanees who supporters can watch.

The most intriguing of them all is Jarrad Branthwaite. The centre-back is highly regarded at Everton but has understandably been sent out to garner senior experience.

Branthwaite, 20, has linked up with former Everton director of football Marcel Brands at PSV Eindhoven. There was scarcely a fan who thought a switch to one of the top clubs in Holland wouldn’t be fruitful.

PSV are fourth in the Eredivisie, with Branthwaite making four appearances in all competitions.

They play RKC Waalwijk on Sunday (13.30 BST) and the game is being streamed live on bookmakers bet365’s website.

Another Everton youngster plying his trade in the Netherlands top flight is Joao Virginia.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is on loan at Cambuur, who are 13th in the table.

Virginia has started all five league games so far and will be looking to make it a sixth when Cambuur face Groningen tomorrow (13.30 BST) and is also streamed live on bet365.

Andre Gomes completed a deadline-day exit from Everton to Lille.

The midfielder had fallen well down the pecking order after the summer arrivals of Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner.

Gomes made his debut off the bench in Lille’s 3-1 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 last weekend.

The Portuguese will be hoping to start when Lille, who are sixth, travel to Marseille tonight (20.00 BST). The game is being broadcast on BT Sport 2.