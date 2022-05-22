Everton bring the curtain down on their campaign against Arsenal after securing their Premier League survival with a win over Crystal Palace.

Everton are aiming to finish the season strongly when they travel to Arsenal today.

The Toffees secured their Premier League status with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday.

The adulation and relief of top-flight survival was there for all to see. Thousands of supporters invaded the Goodison Park turf to celebrate the feat with Frank Lampard and his troops.

Now, for the first time in a long while, Everton head into a game without any pressure on them to get a result.

Still, Lampard will want a victory with the possibility of a 15th-place finish still on the cards.

Everton may still be without the likes of Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph in the capital, while Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson are ruled out.

Arsenal injury news

Arsenal, meanwhile, still have a slim chance of finishing in the Champions League places should Tottenham Hotspur lose to Norwich.

But the Gunners will be without three players for the clash.

Kieran Tierney was forced to undergo knee surgery after suffering an injury in April.

The defender has been a big miss - as has Thomas Partey.

The midfielder hasn't featured for Mikel Arteta's side since the beginning of last month because of a thigh issue.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has enjoyed a decent maiden season at the Emirates Stadium since arriving from Italian outfit Bologna last summer.

However, the Japan international suffered a thigh setback in Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Newcastle United last week.

It's likely that he won't be available to play.