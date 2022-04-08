The TWO Man United men doubtful vs Everton - as Ralf Rangnick set for double boost

Cristiano Ronaldo is among the players set to return for Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Everton have a swift return to action when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30).

The Toffees are in a precarious position in the Premier League, which worsened markedly after a 3-2 loss away to Burnley earlier this week.

The defeat leaves Frank Lampard's 17th-placed side just one point above the relegation zone with nine matches remaining.

Certainly, a victory against sixth-placed United will ease the growing fear among Evertonians.

The Blues face losing their Premier League status for the first time and a boost is required.

Everton will again be without the likes of Yerry Mina and Nathan Patterson because of injury.

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek has not been given permission to play against his parent club.

The midfielder, who arrived at Everton from Old Trafford on loan at the end of the January transfer window, has missed the previous two matches through injury regardless.

United were held to a 1-1 draw against Leicester City last weekend.

And Ralf Rangnick's side will again be without Edinson Cavani at Goodison Park.

The former PSG striker is absent for potentially another four weeks for United due to injury.

Cavani has been limited to 17 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals.

The away side also sweating on the fitness of Luke Shaw.

Shaw came off at half-time in United's draw against Leicester.

Rangnick confirmed that it was a problem linked with when the left-back broke his leg earlier in his career.

Alex Telles is the likeliest deputy is Shaw is not available.

However, the Red Devils are set to welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese has endured a frustrating season since returning to United - but still netted 18 goals in 33 appearances.

Ronaldo was ill against Leicester but has returned to training.