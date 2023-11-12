Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Sean Dyche believes that fans are starting to see the growing work ethic of Everton's players - as they again convinced on the road against Crystal Palace.

The Toffees earned a third away victory of the season with a 3-2 triumph at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Before Dyche's arrival as manager in January, the Toffees had won just three Premier League away games from the start of the 2021-22 season.

But their victory in a thrilling encounter against the Eagles - with Idrissa Gana Gueye netting an 86th-minute winner after goals from Vitalii Mykolneko and Abdoulaye Doucoure had been cancelled out by Eberechi Eze (penalty) and Odsonne Edouard - means Everton have picked up 10 points on the road so far this term. Only Tottenham Hotspur (14) and Manchester City (12) have garnered more.

Supporters from Merseyside yet against travelled down in their droves to south London. Dyche believes the away fans were 'fantastic' yet again against Palace and believes performances are rewarding those who vehemently follow their team up and down the country.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Everton boss Dyche said: "The group are beginning to realise. They know the Premier League, the away record was spoken about when I got here, it's changing. I said to them it's hard to dominate matches in the Premier League but particularly away from home. You look at the stats, the facts, home team - these included, - how can you find ways of winning? The pleasing thing is we didn't play as well with the ball today but the way our shape was good, belief and commitment to winning a game is such a big weapon in the Premier League.