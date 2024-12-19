The Friedkin Group have completed the majority takeover of Everton ahead of the new year.

Everton have finally welcomed new owners The Friedkin Group to the club just in time for Christmas. The Premier League, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Football Association have green lit the takeover and released a statement to confirm the TFG as majority owners.

The news marks the end of the Farhad Moshiri era at Goodison Park and The Friedkin Group will oversee this new chapter. New executive chairman Marc Watts will be responsible for the management of the club and has outlined six key goals for the Blues. These include ‘strengthening the men’s first team squad through thoughtful and strategic investment’, and ‘fostering a distinct on-pitch and commercial strategy for the women’s team’.

In his first statement via the club, Watts said: “Together, we will usher Everton into a new era, one that is marked by ambition and professionalism. As stewards of Everton, we look forward to showing our commitment to the Club through actions, not words.

“We believe there are exceptional people working in the Club. The resilience and commitment shown to get through a challenging period in Everton’s history has been inspiring to see and provides a great foundation for us to build on.

“On the pitch, we have a lot still to fight for this season and our energies are now focused on maximising the remaining time to drive results.”

Following the news of the takeover, fans and professionals alike are discussing what the next coming months could present. Everton have been linked with some exciting new signings to bolster their squad but the main topic of conversation continues to focus on Sean Dyche.

Former Toffees defender Alan Stubbs has weighed in on how he thinks The Friedkin Group will go about their business on the pitch moving forwards, and whether Dyche is in the firing line.

“The big thing for the Friedkin Group is that they have stability off the pitch, and now they want it on it as well,” he told Sky Sports News. “I think with the new owners coming in, the bar has been raised. Everyone in the football club now has accountability. Beforehand there was nobody to make decisions.

“It will perk everyone up and they’ve all got to raise the bar. The board will now oversee major areas of the football club that need fixing. If ever there’s a time to step up to the plate, [Dyche] needs to step up now.”

Richard Dunne also recently suggested a future without Dyche. Speaking to LiverpoolWorld last week, he said it seems ‘inevitable’ that Everton will part ways with the former Burnley man and opt for a new face in the dugout. However, Dunne believes Dyche should be given until the end of the season, rather than hurling him out halfway through the run.

“Most owners want a new man to be the face of a project — to be the face of the beginning of a new era and all that stuff. I think between now and then, Sean Dyche should be the one that is given the opportunity to continue to manage Everton in the Premier League.”