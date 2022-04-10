‘They were crumbling’ - Ralf Rangnick gives blunt verdict on Man Utd loss to Everton

Everton picked up a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Ralf Rangnick claims that Manchester United failed to take advantage of 'crumbling' Everton.

The Toffees gave their Premier League survival hopes a big boost with a 1-0 defeat of the Red Devils at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Background

Anthony Gordon's 27th-minute strike alleviated relegation fears among fans, with Everton moving four points clear of the drop zone.

Heading into the clash, Frank Lampard's side had suffered a 2-1 loss at West Ham before a 3-2 defeat away to bottom-three rivals Burnley.

Burnley had failed to score in four games before their meeting against Everton.

Rangnick had hoped his side would take advantage of an Everton side low in confidence, with United starting with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

The interim Old Trafford boss felt that the home side were there for the taking - and the away side failed to profit.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action with Jordan Pickford of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

What’s been said

Rangnick said: “I think we had a good start into the game.

“The first 25 minutes, we were in control of the game but we didn’t take enough, make enough advantage of that dominant period in the game.

“Especially on our left side, I wish we had created more overlaps, underlaps and exploit the open space more than we did.

“We had our moment. We could have scored in the first 25 minutes and still even in that period of the game. I wished we were more penetrating, have more players in the box.

“We could feel that they were crumbling after that result against Burnley.

“Quite logically they were not full of confidence but we didn’t take advantage of that.