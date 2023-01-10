Third player completes Everton exit as January transfer business continues

Everton transfer news as a third player departs the club in January transfer window.

Nathan Broadhead has completed a permanent Everton exit.

The forward has joined Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee. It is believed the Toffees have banked a seven-figure fee from the sale.

Broadhead spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship outfit Wigan Athletic where he scored five goals.

But the former Wales under-21s international was recalled by Everton so he could join League One high-flyers Ipswich where he has signed a three-and-a-half year contract.

In addition, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has left Goodison Park to join Los Angeles FC.

The 38-year-old signed a short-term deal with the Blues in September when he was a free agent after leaving Leicester City. At the time, No.1 stopper Jordan Pickford and third-choice keeper Andy Lonergan were unavailable.

Jakupovic did not make an appearance for Everton and has now completed a move to the MLS champions on a free transfer. He’s put pen to paper on a one-year deal, with the club holding the option of an additional 12 months.

Los Angeles general manager John Thorrington said: “It became apparent from our first conversation that Eldin will be a great asset to what is already a strong group of goalkeepers at LAFC. He is a goalkeeper with vast experience and tremendous leadership qualities, and we are excited to have him, his wife, and family as part of the club. I would also like to thank his representative Haydn Dodge for his help throughout.”

Meanwhile, Salomon Rondon’s Everton contract was terminated by mutual consent in December.

