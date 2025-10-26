Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur prepare to face Everton in the Premier League at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Thomas Frank has warned Tottenham Hotspur that Everton carry more threats than just Jack Grealish.

Spurs travel to Hill Dickinson Stadium to face the Toffees in the Premier League. Everton have still to suffer defeat at their new home on the banks of the River Mersey and beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in their previous game on their own patch before the international break.

Grealish bagged a stoppage-time winner, which was his first goal since joining on loan from Manchester City, while he has recorded four assists. The winger was not able to face his parent club City last weekend as Everton suffered a 2-0 defeat.

He will be back to face Tottenham and will give the opposition plenty to think about. But Frank insists that Spurs will have to be wary of the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Beto.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Frank said: “First and foremost, I think Everton is a very competitive team with many good players - more than just Grealish. I think Beto has been good up front, Ndiaye has been very good. Dewsbury-Hall. A good colleague and friend of mine, David Moyes, is in charge and his team is always very, very competitive. He's a manager and a person I respect massively in the game.

“And then of course Grealish, I think it's also down to, of course always the player, but also part of the coaching staff, the manager and Moyes have got Grealish to flourish again. He is their main creator, no doubt about that. He's so dangerous, he can create something out of nothing in every game, so of course we need to be wary.”

Tottenham head into the Everton clash after a 0-0 draw with Monaco in the Champions League, while they lost 2-1 against Aston Villa last weekend. Key centre-back Cristian Romero is doubtful to feature because of an adductor injury, while full-back Destiny Udogie is set to miss out. First-choice striker Dominic Solanke remains sidelined along with Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Kota Takai.

Frank added: “Cuti has been out on the grass, running with some of the performance guys. So, positive, progressing, no time frame, but I don't expect it to be a longer one. Destiny is not on the grass yet, but still progressing, so again, not a longer one. Dominic, positive, he's taking steps in the right direction every day, was on the grass again today, on his own, but has now a sustainable amount of pitch sessions in him on his own, so he's progressing forward.”