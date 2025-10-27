Everton suffered a 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The north London side moved up to third in the table, while Everton remain 14th and slipped to successive league defeats. On the game, Spurs boss Frank said: “I think overall a very solid performance, especially pleased with the first half. I think we were good in phase one, good in phase two, more passes, control of the game more in phases, in general, The second half was a little bit more of a dogfight at times. Going here to Everton, which is against a very good team, well set up by David Moyes and a very good home crowd, they've been unbeaten here so far. To go to any ground in the Premier League, to win 3-0 away from home is a very good result. So, yes, very happy, happy with obviously the set pieces as well.

“That gives you an ability to perform at a certain level where you want to always do a little bit more, but be really, how can you say, competitive and especially away from home. Then I think we are, is it three years ago we played Champions League, or three years ago? It's still quite an inexperienced Champions League squad to go every third or fourth day. One of the most difficult things with that is to be able to compete in both tournaments and especially after an away trip in Champions League and then go away in the Premier League again. So, to/ keep the energy, the focus, the intensity to be able to do that, I'm very pleased with the players, how they handled that to get the win today. Plus, we also did it after Bodo, travel, then travel to Leeds and win. So, I think it shows a lot about that mentality. There's things we like to work on, but the most important thing is the mentality."