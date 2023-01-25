Everton next manager news with Thomas Frank a reported candidate to replace Frank Lampard.

Everton are into the second day of their latest managerial search.

Frank Lampard became the latest incumbent of the Goodison Park hot seat to have the axe wielded on him. He’s not the first. During Farhad Moshiri’s ownership, only Carlo Ancelotti survived the chopping block after he opted to return to Real Madrid in May 2021.

Before Lampard, Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva and Rafa Benitez got the sack. Now Everton are looking to appoint their eighth manager in Moshiri’s seven years at the club.

Whoever lands the role will first and foremost be tasked with keeping Everton in the Premier League. They currently sit 19th and two points adrift of safety.

A plethora of names have been linked so far. They include Marcelo Bielsa, Sean Dyche, a possible return for Allardyce and Thomas Frank.

Sky Sports has reported that Frank has admirers at Everton. In truth, that's hardly a surprise given the sterling job he's carried out at Brentford.

Frank not only guided the Bees to the Premier League for the first time in the club's history in 2021 but he has kept them there with aplomb. Brentford finished a highly-creditable 13th last season and now sit ninth in the table - having beaten Manchester City and Liverpool so far.

Indeed, Frank is of the ilk that plenty of Evertonians would likely be receptive to. And in terms of a step up, a switch to Toffees would be just that. However, given what the Dane has said in the past it may be unlikely he could be prised from west London to Merseyside.

Everton isn't the only historic Premier League club that Frank has been linked to this season.

Aston Villa were said to have courted the 49-year-old after sacking Steven Gerrard in October. But when asked about the whether he was interested in the Villa role, Frank gave a clear response.

He told reporters: “I understand the bookmakers, I’m a good manager. Joking aside, I’m very happy here. I’ve said that many times. I have unfinished business to do here at Brentford. I think it’s also (important) to worship the good you have.

“I can’t speak about the team because I haven’t asked them. I prefer, which we do, to only speak about the game against Villa, how we are preparing to do it with this extra challenge of who is taking over.

“We don’t know what they will do. I prefer to speak about that instead of my future. The only player (who asked) this morning was Christian Norgaard. He just said: ‘Ah, there are links, there are rumours,’ and I just said, ‘Ah yeah, there are a lot of rumours out there’.”

Frank would subsequently show his commitment to Brentford. He delivered Bees fans an early present on Christmas Eve when signing a new contract that runs until the summer of 2027. Frank outlined how he wanted to keep creating 'magic moments' in the capital.

He said: “Being a head coach at a club is like a relationship; there are highs and lows. I have been here six years in total, which is a long time in modern football, and I’d like to say thank you to the fans for the support you give us – the players, the staff, everyone involved with the club.

“The warmth, support and kindness every time I meet a Bees fan has been amazing and it gives me extra energy to continue the work going forward.