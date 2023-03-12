Everton moved out of the Premier League relegation zone after a 1-0 victory against Brentford.

Thomas Frank believes that Brentford deserved something from their defeat against Everton.

The Toffees moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday. It took Sean Dyche’s side just 35 seconds to take the lead through a fine Dwight McNeil finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton continued to dominate the opening 45 minutes, with Demarai Gray having a goal ruled out for handball following a VAR check while Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi both spurned efforts.

Brentford were much better in the second period, though, with home keeper Jordan Pickford making a good save and McNeil clearing off his own line to deliver the Blues a pivotal triumph. It also brought the end to a 12-match unbeaten run for the Bees.

Brentford boss Frank said: “It was a game of two halves. I thought Everton were better than us in the first half, we lost the physical battle, the second balls, and we didn’t win enough duels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That was combined with not being on top of the ball, not finding positions well enough and not putting passes together.

“But the second half was much better, I was very pleased with that, I must say. We completely controlled them and created some massive chances.

“We should have got more out of it, at least a draw. So, our second-half performance, I’m very pleased with. Now we need to bounce back.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton picked up a third win in four home games since Dyche took charge as manager. And Frank admitted Brentford didn’t win enough duels in the first period.