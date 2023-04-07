Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
20 minutes ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
1 hour ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
1 hour ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
4 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
4 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman

Thomas Gravesen sends six-word message to Everton fans after Goodison Park gesture

Everton unveiled a banner of former players before the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

Thomas Gravesen thanked Everton fans after seeing himself adorning a banner at Goodison Park.

A flag was raised in the Gwladys Street End ahead of the Toffees’ 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur which featured 20 former players. Alongside the likes of Bob Latchford, Duncan Ferguson and current club captain Seamus Coleman was Gravesen’s face .

The midfielder scored 11 goals in 168 appearances during two periods at Goodison Park. After helping Everton secure fourth place in the 2004-05 season - the club’s highest Premier League finish - Gravesen earned a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Most Popular

And taking to Twitter after seeing the banner, he was clearly touched. He wrote: “Thank you. Come on the Blues.”

Tottenham HotspurReal MadridDuncan FergusonPremier League