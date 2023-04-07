Everton unveiled a banner of former players before the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Gravesen thanked Everton fans after seeing himself adorning a banner at Goodison Park.

A flag was raised in the Gwladys Street End ahead of the Toffees’ 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur which featured 20 former players. Alongside the likes of Bob Latchford, Duncan Ferguson and current club captain Seamus Coleman was Gravesen’s face .

The midfielder scored 11 goals in 168 appearances during two periods at Goodison Park. After helping Everton secure fourth place in the 2004-05 season - the club’s highest Premier League finish - Gravesen earned a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.