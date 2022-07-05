Armando Broja is a reported transfer target for Everton, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Southampton.

Everton are in the market for a forward during the summer transfer window.

As things stand, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon are the only senior strikers at Goodison Park.

Finding someone to fill the void of fans’ favourite Richarlison won’t be easy and several names are likely to be linked.

One of those to emerge is Chelsea’s Armando Broja. Premier League rivals Newcastle United and West Ham are also supposedly interested, with a £30 million valuation mooted.

Lampard knows the Albania international from his time as Stamford Bridge boss - even handing him his Premier League debut.

Broja enjoyed a fairly fruitful maiden loan spell at Southampton last season where he scored nine goals in 38 appearances.

Yet whether the 20-year-old can break into Chelsea’s current set-up is another question. They have the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech as attacking options.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling, Raphinha and even Cristiano Ronaldo have been linked with moves to west London.

What’s been said

Yet if Everton are indeed keen to pursue a move for Broja, they may have to wait.

Thomas Tuchel spoke about Broja - along with Conor Gallagher - towards the end of last season.

And the Chelsea boss very much wants to run the rule over the pair during the pre-season period before making a decision on their respective futures.

Tuchel told reporters: “They will come back, for sure, because they are our players.

“When we [send] them on loan, we do this for them but also for us, to have better players, more experienced players back.

“They are our players and I want to have them in pre-season and in pre-season we will decide what’s going on.