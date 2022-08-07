Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 and won at Goodison Park for the first time since 2017.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel felt it was always going to be crucial Chelsea notched the first goal as they picked up a rare victory against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Stamford Bridge side had a poor record at the Grand Old Lady heading into the opening fixture of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Chelsea hadn’t won at Goodison since 2017 and lost 1-0 against Frank Lampard’s side last season.

Saturday’s L4 clash proved a tight affair and the two teams were separated by a Jorginho penalty in first-half stoppage-time.

Tuchel admitted the game wasn’t the most exciting affair but toasted a ‘fantastic result’.

The Chelsea manager said: “In general, it was maybe not the most exciting Premier League game in the history of the Premier League. Seven minutes of extra time in the first half, 10 minutes in the second half tell the story. There were a lot of interruptions, no team could find a rhythm.

“Everton defended deep in the first half and we struggled with switching the play, we struggled to feel the moments to change speed. It seemed like we did not want to do a decisive mistake so we did not take the risk that is needed in the final 25 metres to open a space up.

“But in general it was ok. Second half we did not have enough movement on the ball and that created a lot of ball losses from which we suffered and the game was stuck in between the halves. It wasn’t in our half or their half. So in the first away match, you hang in and do what you need to keep a clean sheet and get the win.”

"It was a very tough fixture here last season and we made one mistake and that brought Everton a goal and then we could not score. Jordan Pickford was fantastic that day and when you drive home, you don't know why it was necessary. Today it was the other way around.

"For us, it was important to get the opening goal. Everton defended very deep and if you play against the whole block with a lot of discipline and effort, it's always difficult to find the chance. You need the one-on-ones, the quick accelerations, and full belief in your game.