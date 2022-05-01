Everton are five points adrift of Premier League safety after Burnley’s defeat of Watford.

Everton look to give their Premier League survival hopes a boost when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park today.

The Toffees are very much in the relegation mire with six games remaining.

Following Burnley's 2-1 win at Watford yesterday, Frank Lampard's side are 18th in the table and five points from safety.

Now Lampard prepares to face the club his playing career is synoymous with, having won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

He also, of course, spent 18 months as manager of the Londoners before being sacked in January 2020.

Certainly, it'll be a stern challenge for Everton against Thomas Tuchel's outfit.

Chelsea sit third in the table and have also reached the FA Cup final.

Still, the Londoners want to finish the season strongly and will be disappointed they were held to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United earlier this week.

But Chelsea will have at least three players sidelined - and two more are doubtful.

Ben Chilwell has not played since November afte rupturing his ACL against Juventus in the Champions League.

The left-back is absent for the rest of the season.

Mateo Kovacic is back in training after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury.

However, Tuchel has admitted the Everton clash will come too soon for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to struggle with an Achilles issue.

Tuchel also admitted he wasn't sure if Andreas Christensen and former Toffees midfielder Ross Barkley could be involved after illness.

Yet after the Stamford Bridge boss' pre-match press conferece, the pair were photographed in training along with those who did not feature against Man Utd.

Tuchel told reporters: “For sure, Ben Chilwell, no, and for Kova, it is too early – he has not had a minute in team training so far. He will not come back.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi as well. Maybe Andreas Christensen, but let's see after he was ill. And the same for Ross Barkley.