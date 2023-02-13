Three Everton players ruled out of Liverpool derby - and two doubtful to feature

Everton team news ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a big doubt for Everton ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Manager Sean Dyche has admitted that the striker is 'touch and go, at best' to feature at Anfield. Calvert-Lewin suffered a hamstring issue in last week's 1-0 victory against Arsenal. He has suffered various problems over the past 18 months and struggled for consistent availability.

Meanwhile, Everton will definitely be missing three players. Nathan Patterson continues his comeback from a knee injury. The right-back was spotted on the grass undergoing individual training earlier this week.

Andros Townsend (knee) has been unavailable for the past 11 months after rupturing his ACL.

James Garner has been absent since before the World Cup started last November. The midfielder has been troubled by a back complaint and Dyche said last week that Garner was going to be a 'little bit' before back fully fit.