The potential outgoings at Everton on summer transfer deadline day.

It could prove to be a busy transfer deadline day for Everton.

All eyes will be on Goodison Park as Frank Lampard puts the final touches to his squad.

The Toffees are expected to seal the signings of Idrissa Gueye and James Garner - from PSG and Manchester United respectively - before tonight’s 23.00 cut-off point.

Certainly, supporters will also be hoping there will be a couple more additions.

However, Everton could also to move some players out of the door.

Here, we take a look at those who could leave and those who’re likely to stay on Merseyside.

Andre Gomes - possible

Andre Gomes did not feature for Everton during their pre-season tour of America. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

With Gueye and Garner arriving, Everton are fairly well stocked in midfield.

Along with the aforementioned duo, Lampard has Amadou Onana, Alex Iwboi, Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucoure as options.

That means the Blues may look to offload some of their fringe players.

Gomes spent the majority of pre-season out injured and only returned to the bench against Leeds.

The former Barcelona midfielder is reportedly on a decent-sized wage at Goodison and getting him off the books would help balance the books.

Anthony Gordon - very unlikely

Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring for Everton against Leeds. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Everton have remained steadfast all summer that the forward isn't going anywhere.

The Toffees have swatted away interest from Tottenham and Newcastle before Chelsea then tried their luck.

However, the Stamford Bridge club did not meet Everton's valuation of Gordon.

And after the boyhood Evertonian scored for successive games against Leeds, Lampard declared Gordon won't be going anywhere.

Allan - possible

Everton midfielder Allan. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

After taking over the Goodison hot seat during last season's relegation fight, Allan was a fairly key player for Lampard.

But so far this term, the Brazilian has found himself out of favour.

Of course, injuries haven't helped. Had Allan not had niggling setbacks, he may well have made an appearance.

But with the Blues now having a surfeit of midfielders, they could afford to let a couple go.

Allan has less than a year remaining on his current deal. In truth, it's difficult seeing that being renewed as he turns 32 in January.

Banking some sort of transfer fee and getting him off the wage bill may be smart.

Michael Keane - unlikely

Everton defender Michael Keane. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Central defence is another area Everton have sufficient numbers - when everyone is fit that is.

Conor Coady and James Tarkowski are cast-iron starters, while Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, and Mason Holgate have been ahead of Keane in the pecking order.

However, the Blues currently have Godfrey and Mina ruled out for a prolonged period because of injury, while no time frame has been given on Holgate's issue.

Keane has been linked with West Ham this summer and had Everton had no issues, they may well have granted him an exit for more game-time.

But Lampard must look after his team first.

Salomon Ronson - possible

The striker has endured a difficult year since joining exactly one year ago from Chinese club Dalian.

Rondon has hit just three goals in 27 appearances, with only one finish coming in the Premier League.

Reports have suggested the Blues have been in talks to offload the Venezuela international.

If Everton do get another forward through the door, you can certainly see it happening.

Yerry Mina - very unlikely

Yerry Mina came off injured in Everton’s loss to Chelsea. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Plenty was talked about whether Everton seek a Mina departure during the off-season.

There's been no doubting the centre-back's ability. Not a chance. When he plays, he's arguably the best defender at the club.

But Mina's fitness record has been the big issue. He's been ravaged by problems since joining from Barcelona in 2018. Last season, Mina managed only 13 league games.

And on the opening day of this term, Evertonians got the familiar sight of seeing Mina leave a game prematurely and hobble down the tunnel.

The Colombian's injury record was always going to be a caveat as to whether the Toffees could offload him.