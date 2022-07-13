Everton have stepped up their pre-season preparations ahead of their first friendly against Arsenal on Saturday.

Everton have jetted off to America for their pre-season tour.

The Toffees departed Merseyside on Monday and have friendles organised against Arsenal in Baltimore on Sunday (00.00 BST) and Minnesota United in Minneapolis on Thursday (01.00 BST).

Frank Lampard put his players through their paces during a training session in Washington yesterday.

Everton have uploaded footage from the session to their Youtube and social media channels - and here are three things we spotted.

DCL sharp

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring for Everton. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

All eyes will be on how Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts the pre-season programme.

Lampard will be desperate for the striker to have an uninterrupted summer.

Calvert-Lewin was ravaged by injuries last term and he managed just 18 appearances, scoring five goals.

With Richarlison now donning the white of Tottenham, the goalscoring mantle piles further on Calvert-Lewin.

He's certainly capable. The England international bagged 21 times in the 2020-21 campaign.

And judging by his finishing in training, Calvert-Lewin looks sharp and ready to fire.

During a shooting drill, there was one excellent left-footed finish that found the top corner. A paragon of a postage-stamp effort with his unfavoured finish. That bodes well.

Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray displayed their composure, with the latter rifling one shot into the bottom corner.

Youngsters Lewis Dobbin and Ellis Simms also tucked home good finishes. They'll both be hoping to catch Lampard's eye.

Crellin gives reminder

Everton signed Billy Crellin in January. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The outfielders didn't have it all their own way during shooting practice, though.

The keepers were unsurprisingly determined to ensure they were not breached.

Everton's social media channels showed Jordan Pickford making one fine stop to his right.

And youngster Billy Crellin made an equally impressive save to his left, tipping a fierce effort onto the woodwork.

Crellin's flown somewhat under the radar since he was purchased from Fleetwood Town in January.

He's a former England under-20 international who has 16 Football League appearances under his belt for the Cod Army and a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

With Joao Virginina and Harry Tyrer both departing on loan, Crellin's now seemingly fourth-choice stopper at Goodison behind Pickford, Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan.

The 22-year-old will aim to continue impressing the coaching staff in the coming weeks.

Class is permanent

Everton manager Frank Lampard. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

There's a valid argument that Lampard is the greatest midfielder to ever play in the Premier League.

Undoubtedly, he's up there with the likes of Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, Patrick Viera and Roy Keane.

Some fans even quipped last season amid Everton’s relegation battle that Lampard should dust off his boots and play in the engine room.

The 44-year-old isn't going to make a George Foreman-esque comeback anytime soon.

But in a football environment, Everton's boss couldn't help but roll back the years. Spotting a loose ball, Lampard couldn’t help but flick it up and do several keep-ups of his own.

Two deft touches with the outside of his boot were the highlight.