Three-time title winner makes ultimate prediction about Everton star

Amadou Onana has made a fine start at Everton and already been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Amadou Onana, right. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Everton’s Amadou Onana can become one of the best midfielders in the world.

That’s according to team-mate Idrissa Gana Gueye, speaking to the club’s website.

Onana joined the Toffees last summer from Lille for a fee that could reach £33 million. The 21-year-old has established himself as a regular starter at Goodison Park, scoring one goal in 28 appearances. What’s more, he’s been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea since moving to Merseyside.

Gueye was previously recognised as one of the premium defensive midfielders in football. He’s won three Ligue 1 titles in his career, while he helped PSG reach the Champions League final in 2020.

And the Senegal international reckons Onana can go to the very top - but must stay grounded.

Gueye said: “Ama is a good young baller, he has so much quality. He’s in a great place but he has to work hard now and keep the mindset he has of thinking he has a long way to go to fulfil his potential.

“I believe he can become one of the best midfielders.

“I try to give him some advice. Not just him — the other lads, too — but with him it’s so natural for me to find the right words to explain myself to him.

