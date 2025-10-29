A general view of the Everton badge outside of the Hill Dickinson Stadium. | Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel has some big decisions to make when it comes to selecting his England World Cup squad

Former Everton forward Tony Cottee ‘will not be pleased’ if this Everton player is not part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans for England’s 2026 World Cup campaign. The Three Lions manager will soon have huge pressure on his shoulders when it comes down to deciding who will and won’t be joining him in North America next year. There are plenty of players in contention but not everyone will make the final cut.

While Tuchel has given the likes of Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson the chance to shine in recent camps, their performances have only made the final decision even trickier.

Everton boast England number one Jordan Pickford in their ranks, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall recently revealed his ‘dream’ to play for England, and his preference to represent the Three Lions over the Republic of Ireland, who is he eligible to play for through family heritage.

However, it’s Jack Grealish who is being backed by Cottee for a spot on the plane next year.

Jack Grealish must receive World Cup spot for England, says Tony Cottee

Cottee was asked whether Grealish should be in line for an England call-up based on his superb form since joining Everton on loan. The winger has been a revolutionary signing for the Toffees and has contributed a goal and four assists for his loan side so far.

“The one thing I know, I think every manager and every coach has got different thoughts and different feelings about players, and I understand that, but I truly honestly believe that if you get to a World Cup year or a Euros year you have to at least put your best players in the squad,” Cottee told Liverpool World.

“Whether you've played him or not is personal choice, and let's not forget that our best and greatest ever goal scorer didn't play in the 1966 World Cup final! Sir Alf Ramsey played the best team that he fought at the time that won the Cup, and Jimmy Greaves was obviously by far the best goal scorer and he never played.

“You can do that but I can't possibly get my head around England going anywhere near to winning the World Cup if you don't have a squad that doesn't include Grealish, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer. They're players that we saw in the last Euros, didn't we, where Bellingham got the overhead kick.”

Tony Cottee ‘won’t be pleased’ if Jack Grealish doesn’t make England World Cup squad

Cottee has stressed that he ‘won’t be pleased’ if Grealish is not called up for England, should his form continue during his time with Everton. He described the winger as a ‘fabulous player’ and admitted he is a ‘huge fan’ of the Toffees loanee.

“Cole Palmer, I’m a huge fan of Cole. I love Phil Foden, I love Jack Grealish, I love the flair of their players,” Cottee continued. “When it's hot out there in the World Cup and the games are being played at a particularly slower pace, which they will be because of the temperatures, you need someone that can do something a little bit different.

“But if he continues the form that he showed at the start of his Everton career, then I won't be very pleased if he's not in the squad because I think you need your flair players and you need someone that's going to give you something different.”