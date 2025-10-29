Everton will face Sunderland in their next Premier League game | Getty Images

Everton will face the high-flying Black Cats in their next Premier League clash

Everton are looking for a positive result to break their recent streak of defeats, but this season’s surprise packages Sunderland will be no easy opponent.

That’s the view of former Toffees forward Tony Cottee, who has backed the Premier League new boys to make Monday’s outing tricky for his old side.

Sunderland are currently fourth in the table, ahead of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. The Black Cats have lost just two games so far but the pressure is starting to mount.

In their next five fixtures, Sunderland will face Everton, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Liverpool. Cottee has given his thoughts on how the clash with the Blues at the Stadium of Light will unfold next Monday.

Everton icon Tony Cottee praises Sunderland’s start to the season

One of Sunderland’s statement results this season came from a 3-0 win over West Ham. It was a significant opening result from the Black Cats, who have returned to top flight action for the first time since 2017.

“Well, I was up in Sunderland for the first game of the season for West Ham as a fan and West Ham got beat 3-0 and look at what Sunderland have done since then,” Cottee, speaking exclusively to Liverpool World via Red Casino said.

“You think to yourself, first game, West Ham weren't brilliant, a bit of a fluke result, they're going to struggle this year. But I mean, Sunderland have done so well, they've got 17 points, they've really, really given themselves a fantastic platform after nine games. That's almost enough points to, you know, barring an absolute ridiculous collapse, there's almost enough points to keep them in the Premier League.”

Tony Cottee predicts Sunderland vs Everton result

Sunderland have lost just one of their last five Premier League games, while Everton will enter the clash off the back of two consecutive defeats. The Toffees shipped five goals from their last two matches, with both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur coming out on top.

However, Cottee has acknowledged that Everton are still a tough side to beat but stressed that Sunderland won’t make it easy on them either, warning his former team not to expect an easy run out.

“They won't be getting delusional about it, Sunderland fans, they'll appreciate the fantastic start they've had, but they will make it tough for Everton,” he continued.

“It's a great stadium, I had the privilege of playing there and scoring at the Stadium Of Light. It's one of the grounds I did play at and it's a great stadium to play your football at, it's a proper football stadium.

“So, there'll be a great atmosphere and that's a tough one to call because Sunderland are in such good form and Everton are hard to beat, so it'll be an interesting game. I'd probably go for the draw, because I think Sunderland are playing well, Everton are tough to beat. So, yeah, a nice sit on the fence, 1-1 draw there.”