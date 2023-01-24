Tottenham aim to hijack Everton’s first January signing despite medical completion

Everton transfer news as Tottenham move for Arnaut Danjuma.

Arnaut Danjuma. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Tottenham have launched a bid to hijack Everton’s move for Arnaut Danjuma.

The forward had been expected to complete a switch to Goodison Park on loan from Villarreal.

But in the aftermath of Frank Lampard being sacked as Toffees boss, Spurs have made an approach for Danjuma.

The Holland international underwent a medical at Everton over the weekend. A deal is thought to have been in place for Danjuma to become the club’s first signing of the January transfer window.