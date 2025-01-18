Tottenham Hotspur confirm new double injury concern - 9 players could miss Everton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham Hotspur team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur have two fresh injury doubts for their trip to Everton.

David Moyes will take charge of his second game after returning as Toffees manager following a 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa earlier this week. It left Everton just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Moyes is afforded another fixture at Goodison Park and will face a Tottenham side who are inconsistent. They suffered a 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the North London derby, putting boss Ange Postecoglou under more pressure. Spurs are 14th in the table - some 14 points off the top four and have lost 11 times this season.

Tottenham will travel to Merseyside without several key players including first-choice centre-back duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero (both hamstring), No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (foot), left-back Destiny Udogie (hamstring) and Rodrigo Bentancur (concussion).

And speaking at his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou confessed that Yves Bissouma and Brennan Johnson could also miss out. The Australian said: "There are a couple (of players) still sore from the midweek game. "We're just waiting on... Brennan (Johnson) has a bit of a calf complaint and Biss is a bit sore as well. So, we're just waiting to hear on them."

In addition, Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner (both hamstring) will remain absent for Tottenham, who earned a 4-0 victory over Everton when the two sides met in the reverse fixture in August. But Ben Davies is due to return for Spurs to boost their defensive options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes is tasked with ensuring that Everton avoid a relegation battle after taking over from Sean Dyche in the hot seat. The Scot, who spent 11 years as Blues managed between 2002-2013, is the oldest Premier League manager aged 61. But Postecoglou is not surprised to see Moyes back in the hot seat. He added: “No not surprised, he showed he is still at the top of his game and is a fantastic manager. I think longevity is a measure of your capabilities particularly when you think of how long he has managed in the Premier League itself and he has made an impact at the clubs he has been at.

“I’m delighted to see him back because it means I’m not the oldest in the Premier League anymore. If we can get Roy (Hodgson) off a beach somewhere I will be even happier. Glad to have him back. He’s a top guy too. I remember he reached out to me when I was at Celtic a couple of years ago. Top guy David and great to have him back.”