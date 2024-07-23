AFP via Getty Images

Richarlison left Everton for Tottenham Hotspur two years ago.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly slapped a price tag of £60 million on Richarlison.

The Brazil international is reportedly wanted by Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli in the summer transfer window. Richarlison was a fans’ favourite during his four years he spent at Everton. He netted 53 goals in 152 games and played a pivotal role when the Toffees avoided relegation from the Premier League in the 2021-22 season.

The versatile forward left that summer for Spurs for a fee of up to £60 million. However, he has stuttered in north London, especially in his maiden season, and netted a total of 15 times in 66 games.

Richarlison has three years remaining on his Tottenham contract but his future could be uncertain. According to the Times, Ange Postecoglu reportedly wants to sign a new attacker in the transfer window. The 27-year-old is reportedly wanted by Al-Ahli but Tottenham would look to recoup all of the money they paid two years ago.

However, Richarlison has previously made it clear that he plans on playing in the Premier League in the 2024-25 season when rubbishing claims he wants to leave Spurs. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I gave up my vacation and came to work in SP (Sao Paulo) so I could return well and [be] ready for the next season.