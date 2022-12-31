Everton transfer news as Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Ismaila Sarr.

Tottenham Hotspur have been 'keeping an eye' on Ismaila Sarr amid Everton links.

The Toffees are aiming to bolster their attacking options when the January transfer window opens. Frank Lampard has admitted he wants to strengthen in the final third, with his side scoring just 12 Premier League goals in 16 matches. As a result, Everton languish just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Advertisement

Sarr is reportedly on the Blues' radar, with the Mirror reporting earlier this month that a £35 million. The Senegal international has recorded six goals and three assists as Watford aim for promotion from the Championship. He also bagged one goal in four games as Senegal reached the last 16 of the World Cup earlier this month.

And amid Everton’s supposed interest, football.london claims that Tottenham have also been monitoring Sarr's progress for the Hornets.

It's said that managing director of football Fabio Paratici has been looking at players who can immediately fit into Spurs boss Antonio Conte's system.