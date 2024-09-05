Troy Deeney | Getty Images

Everton FC news: The former Premier League attacker has opened up on Everton’s start to the campaign.

Troy Deeney has questioned why none of Everton’s experienced figures took control of the situation against Bournemouth last weekend.

Everton had produced one of their best team showings for some time until the 87th minute, when a Bournemouth goal sparked a frantic and dramatic collapse. Heading into the international break on the back of that defeat, it has left a sour taste in the mouth of the fanbase and caps off another troublesome start to a Premier League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche struggled to comprehend the victory, claiming it was ‘incredibly frustrating’ to not see out of the game. The international break has already hit after just three weeks and Everton now have a chance to recoup before facing a five-game run before the next international break in October.

Speaking to David Seaman on the 'Seaman Says' podcast, Deeney explained that the international break had come at the right time for Everton after their torrid start to the new campaign. “Sean Dyche’s interview, that was someone who's annoyed because he normally takes the rap for his team. This is just my interpretation. He's literally saying: “We didn't run, we didn't tackle and no one took accountability.” People were trying overlaps at 2-2, trying to win the game.

“They've got Pickford, they've got Michael Keane, they've got all these internationals throughout their team, and no one went: “Let's get hold of this” Even at 2-1: “We just don't lose this game. With that level of player. Somebody has to relax. What is leadership? When things are going easy, leadership is everyone. When it's at its hardest, somebody asks for the ball, or takes a yellow to really just settle everything down.

“I don't know this, but I think a lot of them probably expected to move this summer. And now the international break has come at a perfect time for Sean Dyche, because if you always notice with the gaffer, he has this awful start, the window shuts, international break. He’ll have gone: “Right, it’s us versus the world now, so you can't go anywhere. Even if you do want to go somewhere, you’ve got to do well for us so knuckle down.” And then they'll start picking up results again. It just happens like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton face the tough test of heading to Villa Park to face Aston Villa after the break before facing Southampton (H) in the EFL Cup , Leicester City (A) Crystal Palace (H) and Newcastle at Goodison Park.