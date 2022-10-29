Two Everton players set to be omitted from match-day squad against Fulham

Everton team news ahead of their Premier League fixture vs Fulham.

Frank Lampard looks set to omit two players from his Everton match-day squad against Fulham today (5.30 BST).

The Toffees’ injury list is looking a lot healthier than several weeks ago and they’ll welcome back a key man at Craven Cottage.

Nathan Patterson is again available, having been sidelined since September with an ankle injury.

Patterson was highly impressive when starting all seven opening Premier League matches of the season.

However, the Scotland international may not make an immediate return to the Everton team given that Seamus Coleman has deputised superbly.

Lampard has confirmed that Patterson will be in the match-day squad.

Advertisement

“Patterson is back in the squad for this weekend,” the Blues boss said at his pre-match press conference.

“It’s a really good [selection] headache. It’s exactly what I wanted.

“Nathan has been really, really good this season until he got his unfortunate injury.

“That allowed Seamus to come in, find fitness and performance and I think that hit the peak last weekend against Crystal Palace and against [WIlfried] Zaha, who is one of the hardest players to play against in that position.

“It’s a really healthy competition between two lads - one who has been here a long time and one who is coming through.

“They get on really well and I’m more than happy with the situation.”

Advertisement

Everton have Yerry Mina (calf), Ben Godfrey (fractured leg) and Andros Townsend (ACL) still sidelined.

But with Patterson to return to the 20 man match-day, two outfield players will have to be left out, along with third-choice keeper Andy Lonergan.

Ruben Vinagre was not required for last week’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. The versatile left-sided player is on a season-long loan at Everton from Sporting Lisbon but has made just three appearances so far.

And with Patterson returning, it could be a defender such as Mason Holgate or Michael Keane omitted from the squad.

Or Lampard may decide to have one fewer midfielder on the bench, which would likely mean either Abdoulaye Doucoure or Tom Davies not make the bench.

There is also the possibility that striker Salomon Rondon is left out.