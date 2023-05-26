The Mixed Martial Arts star sent the team a strong message ahead of their final game against Bournemouth.

UFC star Molly McCann is a lifelong Everton fan and sent the team a rallying cry ahead of their final Premier League game this weekend.

A nervewracking Sunday afternoon awaits, as two teams from the trio of Leeds United, Leicester City and Everton will be playing in the Championship next season.

Sean Dyche’s side will survive relegation with a win - but there are scenarios in which they can lose or draw and still remain in the top-flight.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live ahead of the game, McCann gave a rousing speech to fire up the Everton faithful: “Think about every kid who’s ever bought a season ticket, who gives week after week and sees the team lose but doesn’t give up faith.

“Think of all the dinner ladies who are cooking all the food for you after the matches. Think about all the ticket people working in the office who will lose jobs if you get relegated.

“Think of how much it’s going to cost the club and the city if we go down. You have to do it for those people.”

Bournemouth face Everton at Goodison Park on the final day. The Cherries avoided relegation themselves after an incredible mid-season comeback under manager Gary O’Neil.