Following the Toffees’ dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 win against Crystal Palace to secure the club’s top-flight status fans and players celebrated together on the pitch on a memorable night.

It’s a night that will live long in the memory of Everton fans.

Two-nil down at Goodison Park and staring the prospect of relegation from the Premier League in the face, Frank Lampard’s men staged a remarkable second-half comeback against Crystal Palace.

Needing a victory to avoid their fate hinging on a trip to Champions League chasing Arsenal on the final day of the season, the game looked lost when they went 2-0 down inside 36 minutes.

But, roared on by raucous support from the crowd, a trio of goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin secured an incredible turnaround.

The fans went crazy at the go-ahead goal and when the final whistle blew five minutes later the Goodison Park stands emptied onto the pitch as supporters celebrated with the Everton heroes.