Everton salvaged a 1-1 draw against former manager Marco Silva’s Fulham in the Premier League.

Marco Silva lamented Fulham’s draw against Everton - and insisted the result was ‘unfair’ on the visitors.

The Toffees stretched their unbeaten streak to five games as they earned a last-gasp 1-1 stalemate at Goodison Park. Fulham were the better side for much of the contest and Alex Iwobi came back to haunt his former club when opening the scoring just after the hour mark.

But the Cottagers paid the price for not making their dominance count. In the fourth minute of stoppage-time, Everton substitute Beto headed home to ensure that the spoils were shared.

Silva admitted that Fulham failed to capitalise on the chances they created and should have done better for Beto’s intervention. He said via BBC Sport: "It's so tough for us and players in the dressing room. We didn't give them any chances to press high. We frustrated their press. We controlled the game.

"We created clear chances to score. The result is really unfair because we should have scored one or two more goals. We had one or two chances to score again and these games are always tough when you're so much better than the opposition.

"We should have scored the second goal to kill completely their hopes. We didn't. Unfortunately for us came a moment we should have done much better to defend the ball into the box. The players are down right now, but they should be proud of the way we played. The points will come for us. Being more clinical, a little bit more quality in the attack. We should have scored more because we created enough.

"When I say we are down it is because football wasn't fair this evening. It's not easy to come here and control the way we did it. Looking at the bigger picture we have to be pleased with the way we have started the season. We should have more points then we have really because they deserve that. The way they have been playing we probably deserve more. But if you continue this way the good things will come for us."

Silva was back at Goodison Park after spending one-and-a-half years as Everton boss. Bar Fulham draw the Toffees in the FA Cup, it will be his final match at L4 before Everton move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

He admitted it was ‘emotional’ in the build-up to kick-off but was focused on the game as soon as the first whistle went. He said at his post-match press conference: “When I mentioned Goodison, if the FA Cup is to not go in the same direction, it is my last game at Goodison as an away manager. Of course, it is a special place and even if you come as an away manager, it’s a historic place to be. If you’ve Everton manager, you can feel it more week in, week out. The last time, it’s always emotional there but when the game starts, you forget about everything.

“I planned to win the game and my team proved that, they should have won the game clearly. About the last minutes of the game, that is football, the Premier League. That’s just not Goodison because if start to put central defenders and 10 players, you start to play long balls every time. It can happen at Goodison, the fans push a bit more too but it can happen at many places.”