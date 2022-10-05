US company hold ‘preliminary talks’ about Everton takeover after failed £3bn Tottenham bid
LAMF Global Ventures have reportedly held talks to purchase Everton.
Everton have reportedly held ‘preliminary talks’ with American-based LAMF Global Ventures about completing a takeover.
Bloomberg reports that US special purpose acquisition company, which is co-led by billionaire investor George Soros’s nephew.
Toffees owner has been in talks with Maciek Kaminski about potentially purchasing the club from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.
Most Popular
But now a new investor based Stateside is said to be keen.
Bloomberg claims that negotiations are ongoing and there’s no certainty it will go through. It’s also said they could pursue a deal for another club in Europe.
Per the Daily Record, LAMF Global Ventures had a £3 billion bid for Tottenham Hotspur turned down earlier this year.
Advertisement
Former Everton director Keith Harris is a senior adviser for the company, which is run by Los Angeles-based film producers Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman.
In July, Moshiri - who increased his stake in Everton to 94% at the start of the year - released a statement saying the club was not for sale but was open to investment that could fund the new stadium.
It came after a consortium - which Kaminski was involved in along with ex-Manchester United and Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon - did not agree a deal after a period of exclusivity.
Everton have recorded losses of more than £370 million in the past three years.
They have spent more than £500 million in transfer fees since Moshiri bought an initial 49.9% stake in the Blues in February 2016.