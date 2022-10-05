LAMF Global Ventures have reportedly held talks to purchase Everton.

Everton have reportedly held ‘preliminary talks’ with American-based LAMF Global Ventures about completing a takeover.

Bloomberg reports that US special purpose acquisition company, which is co-led by billionaire investor George Soros’s nephew.

Toffees owner has been in talks with Maciek Kaminski about potentially purchasing the club from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

But now a new investor based Stateside is said to be keen.

Bloomberg claims that negotiations are ongoing and there’s no certainty it will go through. It’s also said they could pursue a deal for another club in Europe.

Per the Daily Record, LAMF Global Ventures had a £3 billion bid for Tottenham Hotspur turned down earlier this year.

Advertisement

Former Everton director Keith Harris is a senior adviser for the company, which is run by Los Angeles-based film producers Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman.

In July, Moshiri - who increased his stake in Everton to 94% at the start of the year - released a statement saying the club was not for sale but was open to investment that could fund the new stadium.

It came after a consortium - which Kaminski was involved in along with ex-Manchester United and Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon - did not agree a deal after a period of exclusivity.

Everton have recorded losses of more than £370 million in the past three years.