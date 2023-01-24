A look at how all of Everton’s current players are valued, and how those values compare to those of their reported transfer targets.

Everton’s squad has seen it’s overal value reduce following over a year of struggles on the pitch that has seen them escape relegation only to be embroiled in another battle against the drop.

Manager Frank Lampard has come and gone, as the club failed to develop following last year’s great escpae. It’s only three wins in 20 games so far this season and their financial situation looks just as worse after years of ill-advised spending greenlit from a board of directors and owner who have come under massive criticism. Now, the Toffees are staring relegation in the face, in what is another worrying time for the football club.

With the only signing looking like the proposed loan move of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal, fans are crying out for any signing that could come in and help lift the side. Whichever manager comes in next will hope to have some time to work within the January window, but that clock is ticking and Everton look like they could be counted out.

With the new Everton likely to have to sell before they buy, we have taken a look at the value of each of the current Everton players, with the help of Transfermarkt, as well as the value of some of the reported transfer targets.

Take a look below...

1 . Andy Lonergan Value: £200k Photo Sales

2 . Asmir Begovic Value: £1m Photo Sales

3 . Seamus Coleman Value: £1.2m Photo Sales

4 . Ellis Simms Value: £1.2m Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales