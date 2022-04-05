Van de Beek, Patterson, Delph, Mina: Everton injury latest and return dates

Everton have a big week with games against Burnley and Manchester United in their quest for Premier League survival and we take a look at the fitness of Donny van de Beek, Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, Andre Gomes, Andros Townsend and Tom Davies.

Everton slipped to a fifth defeat in six Premier League matches at the hands of West Ham United on Sunday.

The Toffees lost 2-1 at the London Stadium to leave them just one place and three points above the relegation zone.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further pressure has mounted on Frank Lampard and his troops with just 10 matches remaining to keep their proud top-flight status.

But Everton have a big chance to edge themselves out of the mire when they travel to 19th-placed Burnley on Wednesday.

Should the Blues record just a second away victory of the Premier League campaign, it’ll ease the burden markedly.

The number of players on the Goodison Park treatment table has been creeping up, though.

Here’s the latest look at Everton’s situation ahead of the Burnley clash.

Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek limps off during Everton’s loss to Man City. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

What happened

The Dutchman suffered a quad injury in the warm-up of Everton's defeat at West Ham.

Van de Beek was fit enough to jog back to the tunnel to undergo treatment but was not given the green light to play.

What's been said

Lampard is hopeful that the Manchester United loanee's issue is not too serious.

He said: “Donny had a muscle injury, his quad. We don't know the size of it, hopefully it's a small one but not enough to start a game - maybe having to then shuffle around after five or 10 minutes."

It remains to be seen whether van de Beek will be fit for Burnley, while he will be ineligible to play against parent club Manchester United on Saturday.

Potential return game

Unknown.

Nathan Patterson

Nathan Patterson in action for Everton under-23s against Tottenham. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

What happened

The right-back impressed during the international break for Scotland and was due to make his Premier League bow against the Hammers.

However, Patterson rolled his ankle on the eve of the game.

What's been said

Lampard wasn't sure how serious the former Rangers defender's setback is but was not overly optimistic.

He said: "Patterson turned his ankle in training yesterday, which is disappointing because he's in a good moment - he played for Scotland with two good performances. He would have made his league debut.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Seamus Coleman

Everton captain Seamus Coleman. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

What happened

The Everton skipper missed out against West Ham because of illness.

If Coleman’s issue is Covid-19, he will be required to self-isolate as per government guidelines.

What's been said

A tweet from the club's account read: The Blues are without Seamus Coleman (illness), Nathan Patterson and André Gomes (both injury) this afternoon."

Potential return date

Burnley (A), Wednesday 6 April or Man Utd (H), Saturday 9 April.

Andre Gomes

What happened

The Portuguese was absent against West Ham despite being spotted in training in the build-up.

There have been no specifics given about Gomes' injury.

He struggled with a niggle last month that ruled him out of games against Manchester City and Boreham Wood.

What's been said

A tweet from the club's account read: The Blues are without Seamus Coleman (illness), Nathan Patterson and André Gomes (both injury) this afternoon."

Potential return game

Unknown.

Fabian Delph

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph. Picture: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

What happened

It's approaching four months since the experienced midfielder last played for Everton.

He's been sidelined since the 3-1 league loss at Crystal Palace on 12 December because of a thigh problem.

What's been said

Delph did return to full training during the international break last month.

But Lampard admitted before the trip to West Ham that the former England international was still a week away from being available.

Lampard said: "Fabian Delph, we’re hoping another week or so.

“It’s been a slightly complicated injury but it will be a big plus to have him in the squad.

“It’s an area we do have a few issues.”

Everton now weigh up to risk Delph against Burnley or save him for the weekend if he's given the green light to feature.

Potential return game

Burnley (A), Wednesday 6 April or Man Utd (H), Saturday 9 April.

Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina was forced off in Everton’s loss at Newcastle. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

What happened

The centre-back has not played for Everton since suffering a quad injury in a 3-1 loss at Newcastle United in February.

The Toffees have missed Mina's presence in their subsequent nine matches.

What's been said

Before the Hammers clash, Lampard admitted that Mina is still a couple of weeks away.

He said: "Yerry Mina should hopefully be back with us within the next couple of weeks.

“He’s a big player for us. He’s an international player, a player of stature, personality, a big personality in the dressing room. I knew that before I came in and especially now.

“If you miss a player of that level, particularly in an area where you want stability, it’s difficult.

“They bring you not just quality but the right competition and drive the team.

“In our position, centre-back is a crucial area. He’s been a big miss, players have filled in but having him back will be a big bonus for us when he does come back.”

Potential return game

Leicester (H), Wednesday 20 April, Liverpool (A) Sunday 24 April or afterwards.

Andros Townsend

What happened

The winger suffered a serious knee injury in the 4-0 FA Cup quarter-final loss at Crystal Palace last month.

What's been said

Townsend has been ruled out for the rest of the season and required surgery.

An Everton statement said: Andros Townsend will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie at Crystal Palace.

The Everton winger was forced off on 16 minutes at Selhurst Park and replaced by Demarai Gray. A scan revealed Townsend’s ACL knee injury and he will undergo surgery next week before starting his rehabilitation with Everton’s medical staff at Finch Farm.

Everyone at Everton wishes Andros all the best with his recovery.

Potential return game

N/A.

Tom Davies

Everton midfielder Tom Davies. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

What happened

The homegrown midfielder sustained a hamstring setback in January.

Davies required to go under the knife to compound a frustrating season that’s confined him to just seven outings.

What's been said

An Everton statement said: Everton midfielder Tom Davies has undergone successful surgery on an injured hamstring.

“The 23-year-old, who was nearing a return from the knee issue that sidelined him following Everton’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur in November, sustained the hamstring problem at the end of December.

“Investigations revealed a high-grade tendon injury that required surgical intervention. The procedure was carried out in London on Tuesday.

“Davies, who has scored one goal in seven appearances this season, will return to USM Finch Farm to work towards his comeback under the care of Everton’s medical staff.”

Potential return game