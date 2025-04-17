Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton and Tottenham have been linked with Burnley defender Maxime Esteve.

A defender linked with a switch to Everton have claimed that he 'loves' the club he currently plays for.

The Toffees are set to have a busy summer transfer window, with 11 members of the current squad out of contract. A position that David Moyes could look to strengthen is central defence. Michael Keane is fourth choice and is one of the players whose deal comes to a conclusion and he has made only two brief substitute appearances since Moyes' return as manager and has had limited minutes for the past three campaigns.

Meanwhile, Everton could face bids for Jarrad Branthwaite after Manchester United had two offers turned down last summer. The Blues priced the England international at around £75 million.

Jake O’Brien has been featuring at right-back under Moyes, although he is considered a centre-half, while James Tarkowski’s current contract expires in 2026. Tarkowski has been an ever-present in the Premier League since his arrival in 2022 and is vice-captain but is now aged 32.

A player who the Blues are reportedly keen on is Maxime Esteve. The 22-year-old has been the bedrock of Burnley's promotion push back to the Premier League. The Clarets have conceded a mere 13 goals in 42 Championship games so far, with Esteve starting every game. AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in the former Montpellier man while L’Equipe claimed that Tottenham Hotspur has a bid turned down in the January transfer window.

But speaking to the Burnley Express, Esteve has claimed that he's happy at Turf Moore. He said before their 2-1 win over Norwich City last week: “I am a Burnley player, I love this club and I'm very, very good here.

“So I don't think about nothing, nowhere, I just think about football in Burnley and finish the season very well. That's the most important, finishing in the Premier League. That's the objective. I just think about this.

“The club deserves it. For me, this is a Premier League club. I said when I came on the first day, this is a Premier League club. They deserve to come back in the Premier League, so I just hope we will be in that situation. “It would be amazing [to help Burnley win promotion], but I don't think too much about this.

“It would be amazing [to help Burnley win promotion], but I don't think too much about this. I just take it game-by-game and we will see on May 3 where we are. “We start with Norwich on Friday night and then we have four games after that. But it will be over very quickly because in maybe two weeks the season is done.

"But honestly, we play football for this type of moment. We are very excited about this, about this situation. We’re on 85 points. For me, it’s a very good season for the team and we are proud about this.”